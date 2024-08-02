Pennpetro Energy (LON:PPP) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Pennpetro Energy Plc (LON:PPP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.43 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.41 ($0.13). 8,865,280 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 4,802,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.32 ($0.12).

Pennpetro Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.58 million, a P/E ratio of -955.00 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 699.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.46.

About Pennpetro Energy

Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the undeveloped central portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases covering an area of 2,500 acres located in the City of Gonzales, Texas.

