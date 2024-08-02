Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,557 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,503,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 265,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after purchasing an additional 42,876 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PEN opened at $167.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 6.12. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $310.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.49.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.24 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,428,404. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $289.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Penumbra from $272.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Penumbra from $231.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.60.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

