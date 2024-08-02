Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $232.00 to $187.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Penumbra traded as low as $149.85 and last traded at $158.00, with a volume of 241522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.09.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PEN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $289.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $272.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $231.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.60.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares in the company, valued at $189,440,130.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $30,598.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,970 shares of company stock worth $6,428,404 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,681,000 after buying an additional 32,557 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 131.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,084,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,060,000 after acquiring an additional 616,700 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,066,000 after acquiring an additional 90,444 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $85,222,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Penumbra by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 72.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.24 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

