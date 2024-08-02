PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of PepGen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PepGen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

PepGen Stock Performance

PEPG opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06. PepGen has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $326.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.73.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepGen will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepGen

In other news, SVP Niels Svenstrup sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $134,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Niels Svenstrup sold 10,000 shares of PepGen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle L. Mellion sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $106,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,182 shares of company stock valued at $844,269 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepGen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepGen in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PepGen by 36.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PepGen by 43.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in PepGen during the first quarter worth about $2,940,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepGen by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 344,266 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepGen Company Profile

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

