PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 98.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PepGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PepGen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

PepGen Price Performance

Shares of PEPG stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.73. PepGen has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $19.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.11. Equities research analysts expect that PepGen will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepGen

In other PepGen news, insider Michelle L. Mellion sold 9,260 shares of PepGen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $168,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PepGen news, SVP Niels Svenstrup sold 10,000 shares of PepGen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $134,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle L. Mellion sold 9,260 shares of PepGen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $168,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,182 shares of company stock worth $844,269. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepGen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PepGen by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,689,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,593 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of PepGen by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,166,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 178,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepGen by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 344,266 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PepGen during the 1st quarter worth about $2,940,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepGen by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

Further Reading

