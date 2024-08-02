Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 119938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.91 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Perdoceo Education from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Further Reading

