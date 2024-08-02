Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Lake Street Capital

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 11.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Perion Network by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,943,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,657,000 after purchasing an additional 624,441 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,299,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,971,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 192,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 117,253 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Perion Network by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,693,000 after buying an additional 92,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Perion Network by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 841,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,991,000 after acquiring an additional 69,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

