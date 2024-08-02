Peter Frayser Sells 15,000 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Stock

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:JBI opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $15.86.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Janus International Group’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

JBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Janus International Group by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the first quarter worth $173,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the first quarter worth about $189,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

