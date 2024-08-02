Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.98

Shares of Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.98 and traded as low as C$1.60. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Petro-Victory Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.98. The stock has a market cap of C$22 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.38.

About Petro-Victory Energy

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas resources in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

