Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $173.68 billion, a PE ratio of -510.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,166,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.