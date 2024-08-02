Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.82% from the stock’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.68 billion, a PE ratio of -510.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

