Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

NYSE FENG opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $42.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.19 million during the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

