Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PINS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 148.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304 over the last three months. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leibman Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

