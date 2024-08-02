Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Pinterest Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 148.77, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

