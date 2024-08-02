Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $48.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.35, but opened at $34.51. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pinterest shares last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 2,991,574 shares.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Get Pinterest alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinterest

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $168,795.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $168,795.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304 in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,229,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,188.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,580,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,776 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,925 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,569,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.77, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.