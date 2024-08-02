Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PINS. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $168,795.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $168,795.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,343,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,110,000 after acquiring an additional 994,848 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 9.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,116,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,818,000 after acquiring an additional 880,398 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,925 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,887,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,179,000 after acquiring an additional 64,270 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,179,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,592,000 after acquiring an additional 176,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

