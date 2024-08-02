Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1,473.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

PIPR stock opened at $262.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.65. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $280.45.

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total transaction of $844,489.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,363,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total transaction of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total value of $844,489.62. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,363,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,570 shares of company stock worth $1,393,941. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

