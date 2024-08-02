Piper Sandler Reiterates Neutral Rating for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.94.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $108.01 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.28. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,797 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

