Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Piper Sandler in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.16% from the company’s current price.

BRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,311,000 after purchasing an additional 89,445 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,964,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 40,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

