PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at JMP Securities

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

NYSE PJT opened at $126.63 on Wednesday. PJT Partners has a one year low of $71.47 and a one year high of $136.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.40 and a 200 day moving average of $102.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.62.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.49. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. PJT Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 6,245.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PJT Partners by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

