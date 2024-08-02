PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $128.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $108.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

NYSE PJT opened at $126.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.67. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $71.47 and a 12 month high of $136.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.93 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 7.96%. PJT Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 11,553.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 510,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,120,000 after purchasing an additional 505,712 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $43,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,513,000 after purchasing an additional 317,437 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 934.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 117,322 shares during the period. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $8,150,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

