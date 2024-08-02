Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,680 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $668.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.