Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.90

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as high as C$2.20. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$2.15, with a volume of 14,530 shares traded.

Platinum Group Metals Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a current ratio of 15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$219.82 million, a P/E ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

