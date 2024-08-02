Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Insider Steven J. Frisch Sells 6,565 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) insider Steven J. Frisch sold 6,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total value of $841,042.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,076.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Plexus Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $124.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $87.21 and a 1 year high of $132.46.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Plexus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

