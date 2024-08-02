Portland Global Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 30,350.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,178,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510,119 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 33.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,791,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,668,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,522 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

