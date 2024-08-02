PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76, a P/E/G ratio of 109.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.30.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $320.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $177,354.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,871.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,736,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,844,000 after purchasing an additional 57,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $150,557,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,606,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,520,000 after acquiring an additional 149,920 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,967,000 after acquiring an additional 53,349 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,316,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,913,000 after acquiring an additional 212,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

