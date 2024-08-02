Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $133.25, but opened at $169.01. Powell Industries shares last traded at $178.19, with a volume of 465,256 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.63. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

In other Powell Industries news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $391,352.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,166,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Powell Industries news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $391,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,166,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katheryn Baucom Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $828,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,260 shares in the company, valued at $872,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,650 shares of company stock worth $6,472,034. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 25,920.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,674,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,075,000 after buying an additional 1,667,728 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Powell Industries by 471.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 25,789 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter worth about $3,533,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 401.4% in the second quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.64.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

