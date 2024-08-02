Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Position Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,618 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $30,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 58.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,316,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,227,000 after buying an additional 80,775 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 13.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 14.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 60,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 25.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 4,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $373,812.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,198 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,795.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 4,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $373,812.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,198 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,795.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $140,640.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,749.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock worth $2,481,667 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Stock Down 6.5 %

Power Integrations stock opened at $68.31 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $93.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.98 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

