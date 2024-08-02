Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.01

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.01 and traded as low as $1.06. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 324,449 shares changing hands.
Predictive Oncology Trading Down 1.8 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.15.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 151.51% and a negative net margin of 754.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Predictive Oncology
About Predictive Oncology
Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Predictive Oncology
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.