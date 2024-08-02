Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.01

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.01 and traded as low as $1.06. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 324,449 shares changing hands.

Predictive Oncology Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 151.51% and a negative net margin of 754.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Predictive Oncology stock. Carnegie Mellon University bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology Inc. ( NASDAQ:POAI Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Predictive Oncology accounts for about 0.0% of Carnegie Mellon University’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Carnegie Mellon University owned 0.26% of Predictive Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

