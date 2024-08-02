Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Shares Down 10.1%

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Approximately 394,102,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 261,142,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.19.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

