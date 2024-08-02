Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) CEO Michael J. Alkire Sells 18,771 Shares

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 18,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $396,443.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,487,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $20.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.92 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PINC. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Premier in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Premier by 265.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

