Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$113.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$112.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

PBH opened at C$92.00 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$84.66 and a 52-week high of C$113.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$91.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$90.69. The company has a market cap of C$4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.02). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.45 billion. On average, analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 4.9137555 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.62%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

