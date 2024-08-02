Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,508 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.42% of StoneX Group worth $31,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in StoneX Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $81.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.35. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $84.40.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $818.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.33%. Research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 6,909 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $552,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other StoneX Group news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 5,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $424,610.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,015.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 6,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $552,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,109 shares of company stock worth $3,959,828. 16.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

