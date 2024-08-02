Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,856,478 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,749,480 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.39% of Kinross Gold worth $29,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $9.15 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.