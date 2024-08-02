Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 4,555 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.26% of Allegion worth $30,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,959,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $110,740,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $66,449,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,895,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,122,000 after buying an additional 470,104 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Allegion by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,215,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,391,000 after buying an additional 441,882 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $132.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $141.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.63 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.40.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

