Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.14% of Cincinnati Financial worth $26,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $129.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.74. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $132.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.