Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 641.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 508,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,911 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Stride were worth $32,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stride in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Stride from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Stride Stock Down 2.1 %

LRN opened at $74.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.29. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.28.

Stride Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

