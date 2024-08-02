Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 302.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,908 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $28,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,437,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 293.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COO stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

COO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.78.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

