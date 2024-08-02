Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys Shares of 535,999 Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 535,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,707,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAX stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.83). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,711.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.99%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PRAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

