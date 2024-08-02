Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,236 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 191,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Illumina were worth $29,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. STF Management LP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Illumina by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $122.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $195.64.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Sunday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.57.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

