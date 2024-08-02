Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 78.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 374,872 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.17% of EPAM Systems worth $28,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.28.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

NYSE EPAM opened at $214.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

