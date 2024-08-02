Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,912 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,399 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $25,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 9,066.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 593.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $50,393.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ormat Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Articles

