Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,130 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $26,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,756,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,391,000 after acquiring an additional 63,375 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,047,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 764,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,437,000 after purchasing an additional 84,757 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 605,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,739,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.17. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.34 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

