Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 289,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Trex were worth $28,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the first quarter valued at about $4,013,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Trex by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 415,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trex by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trex by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 251,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,027,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Trex by 54.1% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 47,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 16,738 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.19.

TREX stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $53.59 and a one year high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

