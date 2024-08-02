Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,913,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584,597 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.68% of Ardelyx worth $28,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $5.50 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. Ardelyx’s revenue for the quarter was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $1,832,374.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,293.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $169,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,109,011.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,374.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,293.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,170 shares of company stock worth $3,752,676 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

