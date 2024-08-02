Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,698,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.18% of Constellium worth $37,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellium by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 87.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth $206,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $17.82 on Thursday. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Constellium had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSTM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

View Our Latest Report on CSTM

Constellium Profile

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.