Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,695,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,434 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $36,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 413,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 437,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 112,732 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,449,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,728 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,167,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,479,000 after purchasing an additional 107,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SANA shares. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sana Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANA opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

