Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 920,585 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $46,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 64,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 175,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after buying an additional 33,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.07. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

