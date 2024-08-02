Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $25.80 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.15% of Masco worth $25,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 4,545.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Masco Price Performance

MAS stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.52.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.