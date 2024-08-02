Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $27.62 Million Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,306 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $27,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,114,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,233,000 after buying an additional 142,627 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 780,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,301,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,083,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,934,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RGA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $222.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.07 and a 52-week high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.